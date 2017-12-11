Council starts e-waste recycling service in Foxton

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 15:11

Horowhenua residents will be able to recycle their e-waste at the Foxton Transfer Station and Resource Recovery Park from Monday 11 December.

E-waste, or electronic waste, is discarded electrical or electronic devices such as televisions, computers, printers, cameras, batteries, and fixed-line and mobile phones.

The New Zealand Government estimates that about 80,000 tonnes of e-waste end up in New Zealand’s landfills every year.

"E-waste is the fastest-growing type of waste, and it’s among the most toxic to the environment and people’s health if it’s not disposed of properly," said Ryan Hughes, Environmental Engineer for Horowhenua District Council.

"In addition, e-waste contains valuable elements, such as copper and gold, which can be re-used."

The new e-waste recycling service will be available on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 4pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Small items, such as mobile phones, will be free to recycle. For larger items, such as televisions and photocopiers, user charges will help to cover the cost of processing and transportation for recycling, Mr Hughes said.

"E-waste is difficult to break down, separate and recycle. We transport the waste to Auckland, where it is broken down by hand before the parts are shipped to specially-built facilities overseas for recycling."

Charges range from 40 cents to recycle dismantled or scrap e-waste plastic to $70 to recycle a photocopier.

Mr Hughes said Horowhenua District Council subsidises some e-waste recycling, such as household batteries, and will look closely into extending subsidies "once we get an idea of the quantities we can expect and can better project costs".

"We want to make recycling e-waste affordable for as many people as possible."