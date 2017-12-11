Witnesses sought following fatal crash in Opotiki

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 15:50

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police are seeking information from the public following a fatal crash last night on SH2 at Kutarere, near Opotiki.

The crash happened shortly before 9pm and involved a car and a fuel tanker.

The driver of the car died at the scene and no-one else was injured.

A number of people stopped at the scene to assist and Police are grateful for this.

To assist with the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash Police would like to speak with two people of Indian descent who assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash and specifically the two people mentioned above are asked to contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255.