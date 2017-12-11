Two charities team up for a 'better, healthier community'

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 16:05

Community Energy Action (CEA) and Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust have teamed up to create their 2018 calendar, focusing on educating people about energy efficiency and raising awareness for the rescuing and rehoming of abandoned dogs. The relationship between the two charities formed through a common interest - ensuring a healthy living environment for the humans and animals in Canterbury.

The calendars are packed full of delightful photos of previously adopted Dogwatch dogs, sent in by their owners. But that’s not all, the calendars display seasonally appropriate energy efficiency tips and advice for each month. Alongside this, CEA have also included their signature temperature strip which tells you if the room is at a healthy temperature.

Buying these calendars goes to supporting Dogwatch, who have some amazing stories of dogs over the years - one in particular includes the story of Flax, who was adopted by Paula in 2013. Flax began her new career as a volunteer therapy dog at Burwood Hospital, and already has a fan club of regular visitors to see! Flax’s nickname in the hospital is ‘the Pied Piper’, after the patients in the dementia assessment were seen following her down the corridors. When a patient says spending time with Flax was the highlight of their day, you know she’s having a positive impact at the hospital. Jane, one of Flax’s companions, says "I’ve even had a number of staff saying don’t leave the ward until they’ve had a chance to have a cuddle; they call it staff therapy!"

CEA takes a holistic approach to creating a healthy home, and believes that part of creating healthy indoor living environments means also focusing on all aspects of a household’s wellbeing. That’s why CEA finds Flax’s story so compelling and important. Recognising that the relationship between humans and dogs, and their homes health is important for an individual’s own mental and physical wellbeing, shows the charities’ commitment to solving some wider issues in our communities.

CEA is a charitable trust that helps people to keep warm, dry, and healthy and energy efficient in their homes. From a free, recycled curtain bank and insulation service for both landlords and homeowners, the trust has diversified its’ offering, keeping up with commercial competitors while always working hard to ensure they reach those who need help the most. Their services are available in Canterbury (from Ashburton to Kaikoura) and the West Coast. CEA has recently undertaken valuable quantitative research, demonstrating the positive effect of warm, insulated housing on the health of those who live in them.

Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust is a fully self-funded registered Charitable Trust that was formed specifically to rescue and rehome dogs and puppies who, through no fault of their own, have ended up in the Christchurch City, Selwyn, Waimakariri and Ashburton pounds. All dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, desexed and socialised with the other dogs, puppies, and humans before going to their new homes. Dogwatch is celebrating 35 years this year of rescuing and rehoming abandoned dogs and puppies.

Calendars are available for purchase online at www.cea.co.nz/dogs or from Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust at their adoption centre on 230 Dyers Road, Christchurch, and CEA HQ at 299 Tuam Street, Christchurch.