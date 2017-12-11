Motorists diverted from Auckland's Southern Motorway

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 16:10

Motorists are still being diverted from Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a truck jack knifed across northbound lanes between the Papakura and Takanini off-ramps. A temporary lane has been opened to clear vehicles that were stuck behind the truck on the motorway since the incident.

It expected to be quite some time before the truck can be removed so Police ask that motorists avoid the area if at all possible.