North-bound lanes of Southern Motorway reopen after truck crash

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays and avoid the Southern Motorway after an incident near the Papakura off ramp.
Both northbound lanes were blocked this afternoon after a truck jack-knifed.
Recovery teams have pulled the truck to the side of the motorway and cleaned up a diesel spill
The two lanes are now open to traffic.
Traffic is backed up on the motorway in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or delay their travel.
