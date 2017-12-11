New Dunedin boundary signs

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 16:49

Visitors travelling into the city will soon be greeted by refreshed city boundary signage using the well-established Dunedin brand logo, enhancing the arrival experience with a welcome that reflects the unique city identity. The first signs of change have started to appear on the Dunedin-Waitati Highway at the Patmos Avenue overbridge, where the signage is already complete; and on the East Taieri- Allanton Road near the airport turn off, which is nearing completion. This will be followed by a roll out at other locations over January and February 2018.

"The Dunedin brand has gained recognition for its unique and authentic portrayal of who we are as a city, and the logo not only captures the personality of our architecture but also reflects the creativity and innovation we are known for’" said John Christie, Director of Enterprise Dunedin. "With the addition of the Dunedin-branded boundary signs visitors will experience what we call the ‘Dunedin effect’ from the moment they arrive".

Ongoing discussions with the Maori Participation Working Party are leading towards the inclusion of culturally appropriate Maori greetings that are aligned with the local Runaka. Once confirmed, these greeting signs will be added to the scope of boundary city signage work. The now iconic Dunedin logo was developed as part of a rebranding of the city in 2010 and is used in all destination marketing activity. Since its inception, the brand has been embraced by local businesses, organisations and residents who are keen to show pride in the city and share this with others far and wide. -