All lanes reopen on Southern Motorway after crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
All northbound lanes of Auckland’s Southern Motorway have reopened after a truck jack knifed.
The road reopened just before 5pm.
Traffic is now moving but is still backed up for several kilometres and could take some time to clear.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience and remind those travelling in the area to expect delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.