Scrub fire causing delays on SH8 at Clyde

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 17:40

Emergency services are currently attending to a scrub fire at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Springvale Road, Clyde.

The fire broke out shortly before 5pm and is right next to the main road so smoke is affecting motorists at times.

Traffic control is in place and Police ask that motorists avoid the area unless absolutely necessary while emergency services respond to the blaze.

Please be patient if you experience delays.