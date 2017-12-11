Police investigating aggravated robbery in Mangere Bridge

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 21:50

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery which occurred at a post shop on Coronation Road, Mangere Bridge at around 3:10pm today.

A man entered the store, threatened a staff member with what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded she handover the cash drawer.

He has taken the money and left the scene in a vehicle.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, support is being provided to the victim and a number of staff and members of the public who were in the store at the time.

As part of the investigation Police have completed a scene examination and are talking to a number of witnesses.

We ask that anyone who may have information which can assist with our enquiries calls Counties Manukau Police on 09 2611 321.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.