Serious crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

There’s been a crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.
A vehicle has rolled and the road is currently closed north and southbound between Links Rd and Evenden Rd.
Initial information is that a man from the vehicle has sustained serious injuries.
Emergency services, who were called at 5.13am, are working to clear the highway.
