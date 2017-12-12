Lane closure this week on SH1 in Whangarei for road repairs

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 09:43

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists of a lane closure on State Highway 1 through Whangarei starting today.

Contractors have started work to repair the road surface on Western Hills Drive, just south of Manse Street. The left hand south-bound lane will be closed from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday 12 December to Friday 15 December. One south-bound lane will remain open.

The second stage of work - when the new surface will be laid - will be completed in January.

The Transport Agency asks motorists to be patient and keep to the posted speed limits while travelling through the area to ensure the safety of the workers and all road users.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz for the latest highway information or sign up to www.onthemove.govt.nz for up-to-date information on what is happening on the route you plan to travel; Freephone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS for national and regional travel updates.