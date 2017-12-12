Councils urged to invest in emergency water filtration systems

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 09:50

The owners of mobile water purification business, Safe H2O, are encouraging local councils to put emergency water filtration systems in place before another water safety disaster puts thousands of Kiwis at risk.

Safe H2O uses micro and nano filtration technology, created by Forsi Innovations in Matamata to clean and purify water supplies, removing pathogens and contaminants such as e-coli, norovirus, giardia, and protozoa cysts. Believed to be a world first, each fully mobile unit is capable of producing several thousand litres of water per hour. They are able to take water from any source and transform it into pure, safe water. They can even use reverse osmosis to turn salt water into drinking water.

Safe H2O’s nano filtration services are popular with owners of water tanks. However, the owners believe there is huge potential to assist in times of civil emergency. A unit was deployed to support Kaikoura quake victims in November 2016 and Safe H2O would like to see more regions having the units on standby.

Contamination of town water supplies or in the case of emergency where water has been either completely cut off or contaminated is a major concern and a complex challenge. The ability to respond quickly to restore at least a minimum water supply is key. Mobile units can be put in place while longer term solutions are worked through.

"Getting emergency water supplies to the people and stock on the ground is crucial - that first response needs to be quicker," says Chad co-director. "After the quakes in Christchurch and Kaikoura, access to water was a challenge as the supply itself had been damaged. In Christchurch, clean water had to be brought in from Auckland. A lot of cost, time and worry could have been avoided simply by having access to water filtration units in the city."

Chad hopes that the spotlight on water safety across New Zealand will encourage councils to take the new water filtration technology and its potential to assist in times of emergency much more seriously.

For more information on Safe H2O, visit safeh2o.co.nz.