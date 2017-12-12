Rescue Helicopter called to medical emergency in Waihau Bay

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 10:01

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched on Saturday 9 December just before 2 pm, to a man suffering a medical emergency in Waihau Bay.

The 81-year-old had collapsed and had a brief unconscious episode. He was airlifted to Whakatane Hospital for assessment and treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. Special thanks to Tauranga’s principal sponsor’s, Trustpower and TECT. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz