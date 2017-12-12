Callout to Te Kaha medical emergency

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 10:08

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the Te Kaha Medical Center at midday on Monday 11 December, to a 52-year-old man suffering a serious medical emergency.

The man was stablised by a local GP and paramedic before being flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. Special thanks to Tauranga’s principal sponsor’s, Trustpower and TECT. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz