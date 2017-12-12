Multiple callouts for the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 10:27

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched multiple times on Saturday 9 December.

The first callout at was meet the Wellington Free Ambulance at the Avalon Landing Pad to transfer a 31-year-old man to Christchurch Hospital with a suspected spinal injury after jumping into a swimming pool.

The rescue helicopter was then later dispatched a rural road east of Pahiatua, where a 57-year-old male had come off his motorbike, after colliding with a culvert. He had suffered a fractured lower leg. He was stablised at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment.

That evening, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched once again, this time to Ohakune, where an 11-year-old boy had sustained a back injury after falling from a trampoline. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

