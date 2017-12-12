Kiwis conquer Everest from home for Sir Ed's Himalayan Trust

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 14:00

A team of 15 Kiwis succeeded in climbing 8848m, the height of Mount Everest, during the month of November to bring safe water to an earthquake-ravaged village in Nepal.

As well as running, walking, biking and climbing an average of 295m every day to ascend the height of Everest, the team has raised over $8000 so far to build a safe water system for a remote Himalayan village, replacing a system that was destroyed beyond repair in the 2015 earthquakes.

Hasely Lobb of New Plymouth came up with the idea for the challenge. He said: "Ever since the devastating earthquakes two years ago, I’ve wanted to do something to help the people of the Everest region. Challenging myself to climb the height of Mount Everest seemed like a fitting way to raise funds for Nepal. It’s great that so many other people came on board - here in New Plymouth, in Wellington, Christchurch, even Australia!"

Lobb completed the challenge by hiking and biking trails around Mount Taranaki and climbing flights of steps around New Plymouth.

Participant Jo Taylor, also from New Plymouth, said: "I was in Nepal just five weeks before the 2015 Nepal earthquake and when I heard the news, I felt a cold shock, worrying about the people I had befriended and thinking about the devastation to such an incredible place.

"Nepal and New Zealand will always be interlinked by the triumph of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay being the first to reach the summit of Mt Everest. I am yet to meet a Kiwi traveller who has been to Nepal and has not been moved by what they found there."

Himalayan Trust General Manager Prue Smith said: "We are astounded by the dedication and resolve of all those who took on this challenge around the country. Though many of the team had never met one another, they shared stories and supported each other all the way.

The funds raised by the team will help to build a seismic-resistant safe water system for the remote Himalayan village of Musey, replacing a system that was destroyed beyond repair in the 2015 earthquakes.

Ms Smith added: "The village of Musey, about an hour trek from Lukla, was badly affected by the 2015 earthquakes. Many homes were destroyed and the community has been working hard to get their lives back on track. But replacing the water tank is a priority. The funds raised through this challenge will help bring clean drinking water to every home in Musey."

Inspired by Hasley Lobb and the team, the Himalayan Trust are planning a similar challenge next year to coincide with the 65th Anniversary of Sir Ed and Tenzing Norgay’s historic ascent.

Donations in support of the 8848m for Nepal challenge can still be made at https://give.everydayhero.com/nz/8848-for-nepal#