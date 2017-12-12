Police name Opotiki crash victim

|
Police are now able to name the person who died following a crash on SH2 at Kutarere, near Opotiki on Sunday.
She was 38-year-old Mele Heilalafuitahi Hiva of Opotiki.
Police express their condolences to her family.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
