Council to consider QLDC 'one office' business case

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 14:45

The Queenstown Lakes District Council will be asked to consider the Indicative Business case to include funding for Project Connect (one office accommodation and a library space for the QLDC) in next year’s Draft 10 Year Plan.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said building one office solution had been on Council’s books since 1989. "The decision sits with Council but my sense is there is the leadership, drive and vision to make this much-needed asset a reality," he said.

"The business case is based on Council’s 2016 decision to develop a proposal for a single office in the Queenstown Central Business District (CBD). The case aligns with the Council’s aim to ensure the town centre remains vibrant and authentic. Other locations, such as Frankton have been considered and have merit, but placing Council and the library within the CBD keeps community and professional services here too, sustaining the authenticity and lifeblood of the CBD," QLDC General Manager Corporate Services Meaghan Miller said.

That position was reinforced through the recent town centre master plan, which reiterated the need for a community heart. The town centre plan reinforced the need for a destination library in Queenstown in addition to the proposed Frankton hub. An interim library space of up to 650 square metres is now proposed to be developed within the Project Connect build. The build is designed to accommodate growth and therefore in the early years will have space for a library, Ms Miller said..

The business case that had been developed through the course of this year was compelling. The number one beneficiary of bringing Council staff and the library into one location was the community.

The current public service arrangements are not good enough, Ms Miller said. "The community deserves better with up to 30 members of the public on a daily basis travelling from one office to another to complete their business because Council teams are based in multiple locations. Additionally, the staff that must waste time walking between offices will become more efficient and effective."

Affordability was a major challenge whenever a Council faced re-housing its staff, let alone in the challenging environment Council today finds itself. "Over time ultimately this proposal provides the most affordable long term cost solution to the community. That’s due to considerations such as the use of Council-owned land and access to favourable local government loan margins. Being visionary today delivers a legacy building for future generations," Ms Miller said.

"We have been talking about the need for Project Connect through the last two Annual Plans and have found there is pragmatic support for the proposal but it won’t be hard to find dissenting views. If Council supports the recommendation on Thursday, it’s a conversation we will look forward to through the Draft 10 Year Plan consultation next year."

The recommendation is to include indicative funding ($41.5M) in the draft plan.

"With the proposed sale of the Gorge Road Office the cost could be offset by a further $9-10M. The indicative business case also adheres to the 2016 resolution that the building should be established on Council-owned land, this immediately removes up to $10M from the cost outlay but adds this value in terms of long term legacy," she said.

The preferred site continues to be on a section of the Stanley Street site, currently occupied by open carparks. "The town centre plan includes a parking building adjacent to the proposed office and library building, to optimise the parking opportunity at the gateway to the CBD. Any new office building and library will need to provide for public carparking.

The proposal is designed to complement the long term vision for the community heart which includes options for arts and culture facilities together with a destination library on Stanley Street. Those concepts will continue to be worked through over the coming year.

"We are saying why not develop an interim solution for a library within the Council building, with no or limited additional capital?" Ms Miller added.