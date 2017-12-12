PSA relieved to have certainty as Wairarapa rejects super-council

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 14:48

Local government workers across the Wairarapa will be relieved at a decisive result in plans for a "super council", the PSA says.

Voters have rejected a proposal to merge South Wairarapa, Carterton and Masterton District Councils into a single combined council.

"Our members would have supported the outcome local people wanted - but they will be happy to have some certainty today," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"Locals are best-placed to make decisions about what suits their communities, and they have clearly indicated their preference for the three councils to remain.

"The vote signals an end to five years of uncertainty and anxiety for our members, and they can now refocus on serving their communities."

Mr Barclay paid tribute to the Local Government Commission for its genuine engagement around the merger.

"The Commission has been constructive and positive in its discussions with the PSA.

"We were particularly pleased at their assurances they would engage with workers and unions if the public had voted for amalgamation.

"We echo the Commission’s view that strong relationships have been built through this process, and we look forward to working together in the future."