Millions to be spent repairing damaged roads in the Far North

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 14:49

Repairs worth $2.5 million will begin next year on 14 slips at storm-damaged roads in the Far North District.

The Council has completed geotechnical investigations on six roads where there is land subsidence. It is now designing solutions and it plans to tender contracts in:

December 2017 to repair four slips on Pawarenga Road in North Hokianga

March 2018 to repair six slips on West Coast Road in North Hokianga

April 2018 to repair four slips on Waiotehue Road (Takahue), Larmer Road (Kaitaia), Broadwood Road (North Hokianga) and Callaghan Road (Maromaku).

The Council aims to award the first contract before April 2018 and begin physical works before 1 July 2018.

Mayor John Carter says a storm in March caused 105 slips across the District. Council contractors cleared most landslides on roads within days. However, the Council needed to secure New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) emergency funding to repair some of the larger ‘under slips’ where roads had subsided.

It also needed to secure NZTA funds to improve the resilience of storm-damaged roads where there was a high risk of further slips occurring.

Mayor Carter says the Council is pleased it will soon be able to begin repairing roads in North Hokianga where road subsidence has caused concerns for road users.

"We needed to secure NZTA funding for these works and undertake geotechnical investigations as well as design work before we could tender contracts for the repairs. This is not a quick or simple exercise, but I am pleased we are close to beginning physical works."

Mayor Carter thanks Operations Committee Chair Ann Court and Council staff for the work they have done over the last 12 months to obtain NZTA resilience funding for the repairs. He also thanks Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board Chairperson Mike Edmonds and board members for the representations they have made to the Council on behalf of the community.

"I am aware there is a high level of interest among road users in North Hokianga about storm-damaged roads. I would like to acknowledge the board’s advocacy on this matter and thank it for bringing the community’s concerns to our attention."

Background information

NZTA funds 70% of non-emergency works to improve the resilience of roads that are prone to slips. However, the agency will only fund repairs where a road has already failed and there is a high risk of further slips occurring

The Council repairs urgent minor slips within days of a major storm, but it needs to secure NZTA emergency funding for larger repairs. NZTA only grants this funding if the rainfall that caused the slips meets NZTA thresholds

The Council must secure its own share of funding before it applies to NZTA for funds and it must fully meet the first $100,000 of costs unless it has already spent 10% or more of its total maintenance budget in that financial year on emergency works.