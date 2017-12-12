Police attending crash on SH1, Rakaia

|
Police are attending a crash involving two vehicles on SH1, Rakaia.
The crash, reported to Police at 2.42pm, occurred on Rakaia Bridge and the highway is closed in both directions.
Local diversions are in place.
There are no details on any injuries at this stage.
