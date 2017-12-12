Don't buy tickets from "Ashleigh Ellis"

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 15:29

A ticket scam has seen hopeful Rhythm and Vines punters end up disappointed and disgruntled after finding the ticket vendor does not exist.

"Ashleigh Ellis", who purports to be a Napier local working at the Napier Aquatic Centre, has scammed a number of people, selling non-existent tickets to the music festival on social media, collecting the money via bank transfer, and then never coming through with the goods. The Facebook profile shows "Ashleigh" works at Napier Aquatic Centre, which has prompted victims of the scam to phone or show up at the pools, demanding to talk to her.

Napier Aquatic Centre’s Renee Baarspul says the Centre has had up to 20 people so far complain that they’ve been taken in by the scam. "Most phone us up asking to speak to Ashleigh, and three or four have come into the complex. We’ve had to explain we don’t have anyone by that name working for us and have never heard of her."

The matter had been referred to the police, who had advised that anyone taken in by the scam could make contact with them directly to lodge a complaint.

Tickets for the music festival, held between 29 and 31st December in Gisborne, start at $125 for a one-day pass. Three-day packages including camping, worth over $300, sold out in September.

Meanwhile Rhythm and Vines founder Hamish Pinkham says there are still safe avenues available for those wanting to pick up three-day tickets for the event. "We are looking forward to welcoming music lovers to Rhythm and Vines this year but we do advise that people still looking for tickets use our validated resale site Twickets to purchase legitimate tickets."