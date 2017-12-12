Person dies following Rakaia Bridge crash

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 18:16

One person has died following a collision involving a car and a truck on the Rakaia Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 2.42pm.

The person who has died was the sole occupant of the car.

Next of kin have been advised.

The driver of the truck is uninjured.

SH1 at the bridge is expected to remain closed for some time because the truck involved has jack knifed and a crane is removing it.

Diversions are in place but there was also a crash on Sharlands Road at 3.50pm that is causing delays.

One person has serious injuries and was flown to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.

One lane of the road is closed and traffic is very slow.

Police would like to please remind motorists to drive safely and continue to be patient.