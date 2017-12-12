Serious crash Dundas Street, Dunedin

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are attending a serious crash involving a car and pedestrian at the intersection of Dundas and Great King Street, Dunedin.
Police were called to the scene at 6pm.
The pedestrian has critical injuries.
The road is closed at the intersection and diversions are in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.