Pedestrian dies following collision in Dunedin

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car at the intersection of Dundas and Great King Street, Dunedin.
Next of kin are being notified.
The intersection remains closed and diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit is on its way.
