Police name Rakaia crash victim

Police can now release the name of the man killed in the crash on the Rakaia Bridge in Canterbury this afternoon.
He was 48-year-old Ian Adrian Yee from Christchurch.
Our thoughts are with Mr Yee’s family at this time.
SH1 at the bridge has now reopened.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
