Iconic pairing in Wellington

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 21:56

InterContinental Wellington and Weta Studio Tours are excited to launch an exciting partnership making it easy for people visiting Wellington to enjoy Wellington’s premium accommodation and tourist attraction - just in time for Wellington’s high season.

The two iconic Wellington companies have teamed up to offer hotel guests exclusive family or couples packages. All packages include accommodation, buffet breakfast and passes to Weta Studio Tours’ two flagship tours.

"We are excited to join in this partnership with the renowned Weta Workshop and look forward to delighting our guests with the unique experiences this collaboration brings" - Scott Hamilton, General Manager at InterContinental Wellington.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with InterContinental Wellington and offering customers premium offerings while visiting Wellington" - Jake Downing, Head of Tourism at Weta Workshop.

Both packages come with an exclusively packaged gift from Weta Cave. You can choose either the exclusive Family Package or Couples Package. The Exclusive Family Package includes two notebooks, pencil cases, pencils and temporary Weta tattoos (these items are exclusively available at the Weta Cave) or from the Couples Package which includes The Hobbit Chronicles book signed personally by Daniel Falconer. Not only is Daniel the author of the book, he is a Senior Concept Designer for Weta Workshop.

All guests who enjoy this package between 1st December 2017 and 28th February 2018 will automatically go in the draw to win lunch with Sir Richard Taylor-- at InterContinental Wellington’s award-winning Chameleon Restaurant. Chameleon is the receiver of an array of accolades from the Silver Fern Farm Awards and also one chef hat at the Cuisine New Zealand Good Food Awards 2017. This prize also includes return domestic flights from within New Zealand for up to two adults with accommodation and breakfast at InterContinental Wellington.

-- Subject to Sir Richard Taylor’s schedule. If Sir Richard Taylor is unable to attend at short notice a senior member of Weta Workshop will attend.