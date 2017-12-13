Young engineers visit Tarewa

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 05:24

Ten Year 12 high school students from around the district inspected a large underground wastewater tank which is being constructed to temporarily hold waste and storm waters prior to treatment.

The group toured the site of the Tarewa Watewater Treatment Plant and holding tank being constructed at Tarewa Park. The visit was organised by Opus, with help from Downer, Hawkins and Whangarei District Council.

Several engineers gave a detailed explanation of the construction works, including the whole process of undertaking a large-scale, multi-disciplinary engineering project, from design to implementation.

Corey Slimo, a student from Otamatea College, said he was impressed with how the engineers and managers on site were so willing to explain everything. Liam MacMenigall, from Huanui College, said visits like these, "can give you a real sense of whether or not you can see yourself with a career in engineering."

The visit was arranged to promote the Engineering Education-2-Employment Secondary-Tertiary Project at NorthTec, where interested students will study the NZ Diploma of Engineering (NZDE) Level 4 physics paper as well as a Level 3 achievement standard about engineering, while completing their Year 13 studies. The course will expose them to engineering-based studies through classes, labs and field trips as well as mentoring by engineers and engineering technicians, according to Mirko Wojnowski, NorthTec lead for this project.

"I am excited about the opportunities available to these students, as several will likely go on to the NZ Diploma of Engineering and will have access to a professional network and could potentially study for free through cadetships.

"Job prospects in civil engineering are excellent and only getting better thanks to a large increase in funding for Northland roading infrastructure over the next ten years, and the high salaries are very attractive."

Any current Year 12 student interested in joining next year’s Engineering Secondary-Tertiary Project should contact Mirko Wojnowski at mwojnowski@northtec.ac.nz