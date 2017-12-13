Civil Defence exercise in Whangarei focuses on welfare

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 05:24

Looking after people affected by an emergency was the theme of a recent Whangarei District Council-lead Civil Defence exercise.

The hands-on exercise focussed on setting up a Whangarei District Council (WDC) civil defence centre to support more than 700 people affected by a mock civil defence emergency.

Welfare, or supporting people affected by an emergency, is an important part of a Civil Defence emergency response. Examples of welfare work in action include the recent Edgecumbe floods and Kaikoura earthquake.

About 40 people practised setting up the Civil Defence Centre at Forum North’s exhibition hall. A range of staff and/or representatives were involved from - New Zealand Red Cross, Ministry of Social Development, New Zealand Police, Northland District Health Board, Ministry for Primary Industries, Ministry of Civil Defence, He Puna Marama Trust, Northland Civil Defence staff and trained Whangarei District Council Civil Defence Centre volunteers.

The exercise was an example of Council’s ongoing preparation, to be ready should there be a civil defence emergency - the council is part of the region’s Northland Civil Defence Group.

