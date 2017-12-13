Delays expected between Canterbury and the West Coast

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 07:26

The NZ Transport Agency advises drivers to expect delays at Rough Creek Bridge, east of the Arthur’s Pass village, on Thursday, December 14.

Contractors will be fixing potholes and carrying out other road repairs around the one-way bridge ahead of the busy holiday season and the bridge will be closed for up to 15 minutes at a time between 4.30pm and 8pm.

Speed restrictions and other traffic management will be in place and motorists are advised to expect delays and possible queues.

Emergency vehicles will be managed through the site if required.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience caused by the works and thanks people for their patience and understanding.

Ways to find out what is happening on the highway network

- Facebook NZ Transport Agency South Island

- See the NZ Transport Agency's travel and traffic page here

- West Coast traffic update page here: http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

- Call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS 0800 44 44 49

- https://twitter.com/NZTACWC (Canterbury/ West Coast)

- https://twitter.com/NZTAOS (Otago Southland)