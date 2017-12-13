Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 08:11

Heavy showers in both islands today with a chance of severe thunder in the north east.

Today is one of the better days of the week for downpours with daytime heating contributing to some big cloud build-ups in both islands and therefore some solid showers too.

Already this morning Timaru has had a heavy downpour and there's a chance some parts of Auckland may have one this morning too.

Later today showers may develop through the interior of both islands bringing relief here and there to those that need rain. Some of these showers may spread to the coastlines too.

There's a chance of thunderstorms today too - mainly around the eastern side of the North Island where showers may grow into severe thunderstorms.

Isolated storms are also possible inland in both islands.

If you need rain - good luck!

The risk for SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS today / isolated smaller storms may form elsewhere though.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz