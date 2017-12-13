Taumarunui tap water clean and safe

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 08:36

Council would like to assure people that despite any taste or odour issues all Council supplied tap water is 100% safe and will not cause people to be ill.

The recent taste and odour issues affecting the Taumarunui water supply is due to naturally occurring organic compounds in the township’s water source the Whanganui River that become more concentrated during periods of low water flow and warm weather.

Ruapehu District Council Environmental Manager, Anne Marie Westcott, said that as a natural ecological system our rivers are always changing and Council with our water contractor Veloia need to constantly work to keep things in balance.

"In extreme weather events of either low river flows or floods this is more difficult to do," she said.

"The important thing for all Taumarunui residents on Council supplied water to note is that despite any taste or odour the township’s tap drinking water is 100% safe and will not cause people to be ill."

"Taumarunui has always experienced water taste and odour problems and we have been dosing the water with carbon which is helping improve the situation."

"Sampling of both the raw water line and the treated water to try and determine how well the carbon is working has shown that adding extra carbon when the river is very low like it has been doesn’t help the taste and odour issues much."

"Veolia is currently talking with suppliers to try and source a new carbon type that might produce better results."

"Also when we have been carbon dosing at full capacity like we have recently this has caused other operational issues as the carbon is blocking up the filters."

Ms. Westcott added that this is not a money issue as Council will continue to spend whatever we need to ensure that our communities continue to have clean, safe drinking water."

"Getting the balance right is an on-going process of trying things, sampling and testing that takes time."

"It would be helpful if people experiencing taste and odour issues call Council and let us know to allow us to run tests on the reticulation line."

"Water is currently a very topical issue around NZ as people come to recognise that it is a finite resource that we all need to look after."

"With conversations on local Facebook pages showing that there is some misunderstanding around water supply we are hoping people take some time to learn about issues and Council’s role and responsibilities."

"A good place to start is on Council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz where you will find information on all of Council’s water, wastewater and storm water schemes along with the most recent river flow graphs for the Whanganui River," said Ms. Westcott.