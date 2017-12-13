Big boost to Auckland's Friday bike numbers

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 08:45

Auckland’s city cycle counters have recorded their busiest Friday this year, with many routes seeing more than a 60 per cent increase.

On Friday 8 December, 8787 cycle trips were recorded across cycle counters in the city centre and fringe, the highest count ever for a Friday.

The average Friday city count for 2017 is 6,031 cycle trips.

Kathryn King, Auckland Transport’s Walking, Cycling and Road Safety Manager says riders are making the most of great weather.

She says people also took the opportunity to ride to work as an alternative to catching the train during Friday’s industrial action.

"People looked for other options to travel to work, and more and more decided to ride their bikes.

"Over 8500 bike trips in one day shows people are using their cars less for short distances and means public transport, freight, commercial vehicles and people who still need to drive can move around the network more quickly and easily," Miss King says.

"As we continue to connect our cycling network, people can now use lanes safely separated from vehicles.

"We always experience an increase as the weather improves but we are really seeing the impact that projects like the Waterview Shared Path are having, as they give people more links to the wider cycling network."

AT monitors cycling numbers each month. More statistics can be found here: https://at.govt.nz/cycling-walking/cycling-walking-monitoring/

Key city cycle counter / Friday 8/12/2017 / Average Friday Count / Friday 8 December compared to average Friday %

Saint Lukes Road / 280 / 169 / 66%

Nelson St Lightpath / 694 / 406 / 71%

Nelson Street / 640 / 388 / 65%

Dominion Road / 462 / 312 / 48%

Quay St Cycleway / 1280 / 796 / 61%

NW Cycleway Kingsland / 1187 / 743 / 60%

The counters in the city centre and fringe that recorded the 8787 trips are located at:

- NW Cycleway Kingsland

- Grafton Bridge

- Karangahape Road

- Carlton Gore Road

- Grafton Gully

- Beach Road

- Te Wero Bridge

- Nelson Street

- Curran Street

- Victoria Street West

- Hopetoun Street

- Upper Queen Street

- Nelson Street Lightpath

- Quay St Cycleway

- Symonds Street