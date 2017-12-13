Road works postponed on State Highway 1 in Whangarei

|
The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that road repairs on State Highway 1 through Whangarei have been postponed because of the weather.
Contractors were set to start work Tuesday on Western Hills Drive, just south of Manse Street, with a lane closure in force.
However the work won’t start now until after Christmas.
Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz for the latest highway information or sign up to www.onthemove.govt.nz for up-to-date information on what is happening on the route you plan to travel; Freephone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS for national and regional travel updates.
