Road works postponed on State Highway 1 in Whangarei

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 08:53

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that road repairs on State Highway 1 through Whangarei have been postponed because of the weather.

Contractors were set to start work Tuesday on Western Hills Drive, just south of Manse Street, with a lane closure in force.

However the work won’t start now until after Christmas.

