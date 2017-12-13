Hutt City Council confirms park for pups in Wainuiomata

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 10:04

Dog owners will welcome news that Hutt City Council has purchased land in Parkway, Wainuiomata with the intention of creating a large, fenced, adventure dog park.

Over the next 6-8 months fencing will go up to create two separate areas for small and large dogs. Following this, over the next two years, council will develop the area into an adventure dog park with agility equipment for enthusiastic and energetic pups, seating and information boards.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace is enthusiastic about the announcement.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for dog owners. There are some great places to walk dogs around the city, but the development of an adventure dog park will be a welcome addition for dog-owners. I can see people travelling from all over Lower Hutt and beyond to visit.

"What’s more, when completed, the Wainuiomata Hill Shared Path will provide a safe and scenic cycling and walking connection from Lower Hutt to the new dog park."

The park is made up of 2.2 hectares of previously industrial land and will be connected to the Pukeatua Bridge by the Wainuiomata Hill Shared Path. Over the coming months the area will be tidied up, planted and the fences will be built.

Regional Manager of Animal Services, Les Dalton says "Dog owners have waited a long time for a fenced dog park and it’s fantastic that we can now announce this great facility for Lower Hutt."