Land transport plan review now open for feedback

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 10:50

The region’s land transport plan - effectively the blueprint for transport spending across Northland - is under review and available for public feedback until the end of January. (Subs note: plan release date this Friday December 15)

The Draft Regional Land Transport Plan 2015-2021 Three-Year Review (RLTP) details local roading projects proposed by Northland’s three district councils, state highway projects put forward by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), and strategic projects and public transport matters dealt with by Northland Regional Council.

With the plan at the halfway point in its six-year lifespan, it’s a legal requirement that the plan be reviewed, says regional councillor John Bain.

The review has identified three new major projects to include in the plan - the revitalisation of the Twin Coast Discovery Route, the upgrade of SH1 between WhangÄrei and SH1/SH15 Port Marsden Highway roundabout, and the investigation of a longer-term upgrade between SH1/SH15 Port Marsden roundabout and Te Hana.

Some of the major projects already completed or underway since 2015 include:

safety and realignment work on SH 1 on the north side of the Brynderwyns,

the designation of MangakÄhia as State Highway 15,

SH 1 Akerama Curves realignment,

SH 12 Matakohe Bridge realignment and reconstruction,

SH 11 Airfield to Lillypond safety improvements, and

SH 1 WhangÄrei bypass improvements.

Cr Bain says the harsh reality is that there will never be enough funding, locally or nationally, to undertake all the desired construction, upgrading and maintenance work across the region’s transport infrastructure.

"Funding is limited, so we need to ensure the proposed spend will deliver the best benefit for Northland," he says.

Instead of traditional public hearings, a series of ‘Have Your Say’ events attended by Regional Transport Committee elected representatives will be held around the region, as follows:

WhangÄrei: Monday, 15 January 2018, 9am - 11am, Northland Regional Council Chambers

Dargaville: Monday, 15 January 2018, 2pm - 4pm, Dargaville Town Hall

Opononi: Tuesday, 16 January 2018, 10am - 12pm, Opononi Hall

Kaikohe: Tuesday, 16 January 2018, 2.30pm - 4.30pm, Far North District Council Chambers

KaitÄia: Wednesday, 17 January 2018, 10am - 12pm, Te Ahu Centre

Kerikeri: Wednesday, 17 January 2018, 3pm - 5pm, Kingston House

To find out more and have your say, go to www.nrc.govt.nz/transportplan

Feedback closes on Wednesday January 31 next year.