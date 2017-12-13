Queenstown Airport monthly passenger traffic report for November

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 11:12

The total number of passengers travelling through the terminal increased by 12% compared with last year to 171,635 passengers in November.

- Domestic traffic was up 11% on November last year.

- International passengers were up 15% compared with last November.

- The 12-month passenger numbers reached 1.99 million, up 13% compared to the previous 12 months.

Some points of interest:

The domestic growth was buoyed by a 15-16% growth in the first two weeks of November. The Air New Zealand Queenstown Marathon weekend (17-19 November) also contributed with passenger traffic 18% above any other weekend in November.

- We anticipate reaching the 2 million passenger mark for the rolling 12-month period in December, marking a major milestone for the region.

Summer Outlook:

Please also find attached a summary of our scheduled flights and passenger forecasts for the summer season to help you plan ahead for the peak periods.

Top Travel Tips for Summer:

Also attached are a few summer travel tips to help make your travel as safe, stress-free and easy as possible over summer, whether your adventures are on the road or in the air… or if you’re preparing for family and friends to visit.

For more airport statistics please visit www.queenstownairport.co.nz/stats.