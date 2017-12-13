Video: more variety in the forecast up until Christmas

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 11:19

A more spring-like weather pattern is returning to New Zealand as we head into the second half of December and that means more variety in wind directions, temperatures and dry and wet weather.

It’s a positive news for many who need rain or showers - but for those wanting dry, calm, weather those days may be a little more limited (but don’t worry, summer isn’t vanishing!).

Over the next several days expect downpours here and there and a bit more of a mix of temperatures. Overall though, it should still be warmer than average and drier than average as not everyone will be affected by these downpours.

As always - Videos can be shared/used freely with credit: http://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/weather-video-more-variety-forecast-until-christmas