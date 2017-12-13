Police release identikit image of Franklin Road stabbing suspect

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 11:50

Auckland City Police have released an identikit image of the offender who stabbed a man in Franklin Road, Ponsonby on Friday 8 December, 2017.

A man received a stab wound to his chest during an altercation with the offender at approximately 10.15pm that night.

The offender is described as a male Caucasian in his early 20’s - 30’s, of chubby build and approximately 175cm tall.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB on (09) 213 8485.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City Police.