Economic upturn brings more visitors to Horowhenua

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 12:13

Visitors are spending more time and money in Horowhenua as the District’s economic upturn continues.

Horowhenua outperformed all other New Zealand districts in guest night growth during the year to September 2017. Visitors stayed in Horowhenua for 93,360 nights during this period, an increase of almost 17,000 compared with the previous year.

Spending by visitors also increased, rising by 23% in Horowhenua compared with 6.4% across New Zealand.

"The growth in guest nights and visitor spending is directly related to Horowhenua’s continued economic upturn. Most of the visitors are coming for work-related purposes," said Horowhenua District Council Economic Development Manager Shanon Grainger.

Mr Grainger said that most other indicators of Horowhenua’s economic growth also remain strong.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in Horowhenua expanded by 4.5% in the year to September 2017, compared with 2.5% in the rest of New Zealand. Retail sales grew by 13% in the same period - meaning $9.3 million more was spent in Horowhenua this year than last year. In addition, traffic flows rose by 4% and 1,147 new cars were registered in the District, an increase of 16.3% compared with last year.

As well as increased visitor numbers, Horowhenua is seeing a rise in the number of people moving to the District permanently. Statistics New Zealand estimates for the District show that Horowhenua’s population grew by 1.9% in the year to June 2017, compared with an average of 0.4% per year between 2006 and 2016. This increase means an additional 600 people have moved to Horowhenua, which now has a population of 32,500, making it the fastest-growing district in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region.

"Horowhenua is seeing an economic shift that’s affecting all of us in one way or another. Our towns are busier, our businesses are growing, our property market has been buoyant, and people are realising opportunities previously not available to them," Mr Grainger said.

Although the unemployment rate has risen slightly, from 6.7% to 7%, Mr Grainger expects "plenty of job opportunities arising over the next year due to businesses relocating to Horowhenua and expansion in the District".