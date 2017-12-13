Principals say teacher supply package overdue - NZPF

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 12:15

"Today's announcement of $9.5 million to boost teacher supply will come as welcome relief for some schools," said Whetu Cormick, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF).

The package, is intended as an initial response to a teacher shortage that has been worsening for some time, especially in areas like Auckland. Whilst it will immediately put more teachers in front of classes for 2018, and will help alleviate the relief teacher crisis dogging schools, it will not solve long term problems for the teaching profession.

"The teaching profession has lost status and value over the past decade," said Cormick, "and is no longer seen as an attractive option for school leavers. That is one of the reasons we are experiencing staffing problems now," he said.

"You can't introduce policies heavily based on compliance, accountability structures and economic imperatives and expect teachers to come flocking," said Cormick.

"What we really need are long term solutions and the Government taking performance measures, like national standards, off the agenda sends a strong message that it is moving in the right direction," said Cormick.

"Long term, we want to see a lift in the status of the profession, produce more high quality graduates in teaching and then reward and support teachers appropriately," he said.