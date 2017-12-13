Six arrested following search warrants in Huntly

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 12:30

A Police operation executed in Waikato earlier this morning has resulted in several arrests and the recovery of a number of firearms.

Local staff, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, Police Eagle helicopter and drug detector dogs, executed five search warrants at addresses in the Huntly West Area.

Five men, aged between 26 and 45, and a 35-year-old woman were arrested.

All are due to appear in the Huntly District Court today facing a variety of firearms and drug-related charges.

During the search warrants three firearms, three air guns and two imitation firearms were located, as well as firearms parts and large quantity of ammunition.

Police also found drugs, including 10 ounces of cannabis and a quantity of methamphetamine, cash and stolen property.

These search warrants were carried out as part of Operation Talaus and Operation Tumble, targeting drug supply, drug possession and the unlawful possession of firearms in the area.

In recent weeks Huntly has seen an increase in disorder and anti-social behaviour.

While it is only a small group who are engaging in this type of behaviour, their actions have an effect on everyone in our community.

We are committed to making our community a safe place to be, and disorder and violence will not be tolerated.

Operation Talaus is an ongoing Police initiative to support local Police, and engage with the community to decrease anti-social behaviour.

We are also working closely alongside our community to address this behaviour, and we encourage anyone with information that could assist us to get in touch with their local Police station.