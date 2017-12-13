Police identify those responsible for kitten death

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 13:50

Police have this morning made enquiries into a disturbing video shared online, which shows a kitten in Southland being killed.

We have identified those responsible, who are all aged between 11 and 16 years old. The offenders will all be interviewed and referred to the Invercargill Youth Services team for appropriate action.

We have also worked with the SPCA to remove three further kittens from the home of one of the offenders. Those kittens will be checked over and rehomed by the SPCA.

We recognise that the content of the video has been extremely upsetting for people across New Zealand. Our staff have also been sickened by the video.

We'd like to thank all those in the community who provided information to assist with our enquiries.