Lower Hutt’s first parking policy approved

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 13:57

A full Hutt City Council meeting last night approved the city’s first parking policy.

The policy sets out a rationale and framework for assessing and making decisions regarding Council-managed parking in the city.

Council Divisional Manager Strategy and Planning, Wendy Moore, says the policy comes at a time when Lower Hutt is poised for significant change. As the city’s rejuvenation plans advance, including those for the future shape of the CBD and the development of RiverLink and the Promenade, and the city’s population starts to grow after several decades of minimal movement, the parking policy will play an important role in contributing to a safe and efficient transport system.

"A strategic approach to parking can make a city a more attractive and healthier place to live, as well as playing an important part in supporting its economic performance," she says.

The policy focusses on managing parking resources more effectively and improving access to businesses and other destinations in the city. It supports Council’s work to improve travel using all modes of transport, including public transport, walking and cycling.

This approach takes into account transport planning issues like increasing fuel costs, addressing climate change, and the development of new technologies, including driverless vehicles, which will all influence the way people live and travel in the future.

Development of the policy included engagement and consultation with stakeholder groups and the wider public, and is part of a wider review of parking processes. The review includes exploring new parking technologies and has already expanded payment options with the introduction of the PayMyPark parking app earlier this year.