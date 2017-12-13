Police name pedestrian killed in Dunedin crash

|
Police are now able to release the name of the pedestrian killed in a crash with a car at the intersection of Dundas and Great King Streets, Dunedin, at around 6pm last night.
She was 77-year-old Judith Mary Egerton, of Dunedin.
Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.
