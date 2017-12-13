Fatal truck crash in Drury

|
Police are currently attending a crash on Fitzgerald Road in Drury where a truck has driven off the road.
The driver of the truck has died at the scene. It is believed at this early stage to have been a medical event.
There are diversions in place between Waihoehoe and Brookfield Roads and motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible until further notice.
