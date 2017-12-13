Fatal truck crash in Drury

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 14:12

Police are currently attending a crash on Fitzgerald Road in Drury where a truck has driven off the road.

The driver of the truck has died at the scene. It is believed at this early stage to have been a medical event.

There are diversions in place between Waihoehoe and Brookfield Roads and motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible until further notice.