Medical emergency callout to Herbertville

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 14:47

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Herbertville just after 8 pm on Monday 11 December, for a man experiencing a medical emergency.

The man in his 70's was suffering a serious medical event that required urgent treatment. He was flown on a rapid response flight Hawkes Bay Hospital.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz