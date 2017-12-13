Emergency transfer from Whakatane Hospital

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 14:54

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for an emergency transfer for Tuesday 12 December at 10 pm.

A 79-year-old woman was suffering a medical emergency, which required specialist treatment. She was flown to Waikato Hospital for assessment and treatment.

