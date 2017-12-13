Predator trapping commences in Auckland's Eastern Bays

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 15:04

The 1380 hectares of leafy suburbs, parks and reserves of Orakei, Mission Bay, Kohimarama, Saint Heliers and Glendowie will soon be filled with the sounds of many more native and exotic birds following the commencement of a community pest trapping project.

Following the lead of Predator Free NZ and Pest Free Auckland 2050 and other local community groups, the Eastern Bays residents have formed their own predator control group. The Eastern Bays Songbird Project Inc is now a registered charity with the vision of an area vibrant with bird life.

By controlling rats, mice, possums, and mustelids, the Eastern Bays Songbird Project Inc expects existing birds to flourish. Visitors such as kakariki and bellbirds from nearby pest free Rangitoto, Motuihe and Motutapu Islands will be encouraged to visit and make the Bays their homes. Other parts of New Zealand that have undertaken trapping projects are already seeing dramatic increases in bird life.

Trapping and monitoring has already started in some areas with surprising results. One resident caught seven rats in one week, another two rats and a possum within a few days. Two high tech, humane and self-resetting traps recorded ten rat kills in two days. Competition in possum catching between a Glendowie resident and an Orakei resident has Orakei leading 9- 6.

The Orakei Local Board has provided initial funding whilst Forest and Bird Auckland Central Branch and some residents have already made donations to enable the purchase of traps.

The Eastern Bays Songbird Project committee will be encouraging all residents to monitor a trap (child and cat proof) on their property. Local volunteers are already trapping in reserves in conjunction with Auckland Council.

More volunteers are needed to make the dream of a pest free Eastern Bays a reality.

Anyone currently trapping in the area is encouraged to contact the project on info@songbird.org.nz

Volunteers are needed to help with trapping, publicity, social media, running events, fundraising, school’s liaison and monitoring of birds. If you would like to help, please get in touch with the project through info@songbird.org.nz, the website (www.songbird.org.nz) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/songbird.org.nz)

With a collective effort, the Eastern Bays will soon be enriched by a delightful abundance and diversity of birds.