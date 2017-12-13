Humm FM radiothon to bring joy to children this Christmas

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 15:08

Humm FM’s ‘Christmas for Kids - 55 Hour Radiothon’ will bring joy on more than 5000 children’s faces

5028 kids who would have gone without a Christmas gift this festive season will now celebrate with a smile as hundreds of Humm FM listeners walked through the doors with gifts making Christmas for Kids 55 Hour Radiothon a huge success.

The three musketeers of Humm 106.2FM, Breakfast Show Host, Vijay and Drive Show Hosts Dev and Sandy went without sleep for 55 hours and stayed On-Air to appeal for Christmas presents for kids, who otherwise, would have gone without the magic of Christmas this festive season.

Auckland’s undisputed number 1 Bollywood (Hindi) Radio- Humm FM, launched ‘Christmas for Kids Radiothon’ on Thursday 7th December at midday and by 7pm Saturday 9th December, the station was flooded with toys.

During Humm FM Radiothon, listeners came from all over Auckland and a few listeners couriered gifts from Whangarei, Napier and even as far as Wellington.

Humm FM started the trend of ‘Christmas for Kids Radiothon’ in 2015 which lasted for 54 hours and nearly 2000 gifts were donated to the Auckland City Mission for distribution.

Last year, Vijay, Dev and Sandy, decided to go an extra hour making the radiothon, 55 Hour long and nearly 4000 gifts were collected and donated to the Salvation Army.

Humm FM Director, Roshila Prasad says, "Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, as a radio station we provided a platform to our listeners to come forward and become a Santa for the kids out there who would have gone without a present this Christmas".

Roshila says, as expected our Indian community came out in large numbers to support this noble cause which shows the strength of Humm FM as a radio station.

While handing over a truck full of gifts to the Salvation Army, Divisional Commander, Steven Jaivis thanked the listeners of Humm FM Radio and acknowledged Vijay, Dev and Sandy for their efforts for being on air for 55 hours continuously and encouraging listeners to come forward and donate to kids less fortunate.

Humm FM congratulates all listeners who came with their family and friends to donate gifts, making Christmas for Kids 55 Hour Radiothon even bigger than the previous two years.

